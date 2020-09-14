EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others For Internet Fraud In Kwara

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin zonal office, have arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa: Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola and twenty-eight others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

The twenty-eight other suspects are: Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are: Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan.

The rest are : Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

They were arrested at different locations within Kwara State, following intelligence gathered by operatives of the Commission over their alleged involvement in the offence.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest a herbalist who is also linked with the alleged offence.

Items recovered from them include cars, phones, laptops among others.

READ ALSO: Two FRSC Officials Killed, 10 Kidnapped In Nasarawa Attack

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Senior Staff Of Ekiti Local Government Service Commission