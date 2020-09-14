Gunmen Kill Senior Staff Of Ekiti Local Government Service Commission

Gunmen have killed a director with the Local Government Service Commission in Ekiti State, Mr David Jejelowo.

Jejelowo was killed at his residence in Igirigiri, Ado Ekiti in the early hours of Monday.

The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, DSP Sunday Abutu.

Mr Abutu said the police have commenced an investigation into the incident with assurances that those behind the act will be unmasked.

The deceased, Jejelowo was a victim of abduction with his driver in January 2019 along Ado-Ijan road while returning from a trip although he later regained his freedom.