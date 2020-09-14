Police Reveal Cause Of Ondo INEC Office Inferno

Police authorities on Monday revealed the cause of the inferno which gutted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami told journalists that the fire outbreak was caused by a faulty electrical connection.

Salami debunked insinuations that the fire outbreak was a result of sabotage and stressed that the cause of the inferno was revealed following investigations by the Federal Fire Service.

As the governorship election approaches, the police boss urged political leaders and parties in the state to call their supporters to order not to foment violence.

The fire outbreak which occurred on Thursday, September 10 resulted in the destruction of over 5,000 smart card readers.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Rufus Akeju told newsmen that the inferno said things could have been worse, had it not been for the timely intervention of the men of the Ondo State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service, and fire service officials from Ilesa, Osun State.