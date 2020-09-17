Advertisement

PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Electoral Materials For Edo Poll

Updated September 17, 2020
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 17, 2020 distributes sensitive materials for the Edo State governorship election slated for Saturday.

 

Less than 48 hours to the Edo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive electoral materials for the exercise.

Channels Television learned that the sensitive materials are kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin City, awaiting onward distribution.

There is also a heavy security presence comprising officials of the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Police Force among others.

