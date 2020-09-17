Advertisement
PHOTOS: INEC Distributes Electoral Materials For Edo Poll
Less than 48 hours to the Edo State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of sensitive electoral materials for the exercise.
Channels Television learned that the sensitive materials are kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin City, awaiting onward distribution.
There is also a heavy security presence comprising officials of the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Police Force among others.
See Photos Below: