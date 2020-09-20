Ozo Evicted From Big Brother Naija

Ozo has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown season.

He was the second housemate to be evicted on Sunday night after Tricky T.

During his time in the House, he won the Head of House position twice and his eloquence and level-headed personality quickly earned him the respect of not just several housemates but also fans.

His stay was, however, not without some doses of drama or controversy following a ‘situationship’ or love ‘triangle’ that saw him sometimes dominate the trends.

Speaking with Ebuka, he reiterated that the emotions he felt for fellow housemate, Nengi, were genuine and he already found everything he wanted in a woman.

The 28-year-old said he was not afraid to pursue what he felt for her even if some people may have described him as a “mumu”.

How Viewers Voted

Read Also: Tricky T Evicted From Big Brother Naija

Speaking of his plans going forward, he said he would love to continue his work in the area of sports development in Nigeria as well as talent identification and job creation for the youth.

He also gave a shout out to his family for their continuous love and support as well as the organisers of the show.

With just about a few days to the show’s finale, the suspense over who would make it to the finals and who would win the season has reached fever pitch.

The winner will go home with the grand prize of N85 million.

Watch this week’s showbiz recap.