Air Force Immortalises Flying Officer Arotile

The Nigerian Air Force has immortalised the late Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who died on July 14 in Kaduna State.

Speaking during the newly renovated and remodelled Pilots’ Crew ‘Room’ at the 115 Special Operations Group (115 SOG) Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stated that immortalizing the deceased was in fulfilment of the Force’s promise.

Abubakar said the move was in appreciation to Arotile for her invaluable contributions to the fight against armed banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

The Pilots Crew ‘Room’ was named after the late Flying Officer, who was also Nigeria’s first Female Combat Pilot.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Air Force spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola.

According to the statement, the CAS said immortalizing Arotile was done, not only to honour her memory but also to further inspire young girls in Nigeria to study, work hard and pursue their dreams and legitimate aspirations with pride and honour.

“It is gratifying to note that, since late Tolulope’s demise, many young Nigerian girls have indicated their interest to join the NAF.

“Besides, no fewer than 12 other female officers, who have undoubtedly been motivated by her inspirational life and the unprecedented and exemplary contributions by other female and male pilots, are currently undergoing flying training, both within and outside the Country, to become NAF pilots,” Abubakar said.

