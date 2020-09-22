Kano Musician Sentenced To Death Can Appeal Up To Supreme Court, Says Ganduje

A musician sentenced to death in Kano, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, can appeal the judgement up to the Supreme Court, the Kano State Government said on Tuesday.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this during a briefing with State House Correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shariff-Aminu, 22, was sentenced by an upper Sharia court in Kano last August after he was found guilty of blasphemy for a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

He did not deny the charges.

Judge Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, had said he could appeal against the verdict.

“He has already appealed,” Ganduje said on Tuesday. “So that process is going on. And that process will continue up to the Supreme Court.

“For the time being, we are waiting for the judicial processes.”

On what he discussed with Buhari on Tuesday, Ganduje said he briefed the President on security matters in Kano and thanked him for his support to the state during the critical periods of the coronavirus pandemic.