NBA Wades Into Case Of Kano Musician Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has waded into the reported case of a musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu who was sentenced to death in Kano State for blasphemy.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ernest Nduka, NBA President, Olumide Akpata, has set up a two-man Fact-Finding Committee.

The committee, comprising the association’s first Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins and the National Welfare Secretary, Mr Kunle Edun were mandated to visit the Federal Correctional Centre in Kano.

According to the statement, the visit followed calls by well-meaning Nigerians to allow the convicted musician to have access to his lawyers.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: