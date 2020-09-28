INEC Begins Demonstration For Electronic Voting

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday started the demonstration for the use of electronic voting and the collation of results in Nigeria.

The Commission held the demonstration at its headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

National Chairman of the electoral body, Yakubu Mahmood, said the demonstration is the first step in the series of steps to take towards the introduction of e-voting.

He said INEC has invited manufacturers of electronic voting machines around the world to practically demonstrate how the machines work, preparatory to full migration from manual to electronic voting.

He added that over 40 electronic voting machine vendors have expressed interest in providing the technology required for e-Voting in Nigeria.

