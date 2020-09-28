Uduaghan Dumps APC, Returns To PDP

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has today returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Uduaghan today officially made a return to his former party where he served as secretary to the government and governor for eight years.

The former governor was received back into the PDP fold today at his ward, Aigborodo Ward 6, in Warri North Local Government Council of Delta State.

Mr. Uduaghan told Channels Television that for several months now, he has been persuaded to return to the PDP.

The former governor of Delta State defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in August of 2018.

At the time, he said in a statement titled ‘Moving On To The Bigger Playing Field’, that he decided to join the ruling party because of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s effort in tackling the crisis in the south-south region.

In 2019, Uduaghan went on to contest for the Delta South senatorial district but lost to James Manager.

The former governor and the APC challenged the result up until the appellate court but lost to his PDP opponent, Senator James Manager.