Advertisement

COVID-19: Buhari Wishes US President Trump, Wife Quick Recovery

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2020

 

In this file photo taken on September 29, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio. 
MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the citizens of the United States of America in wishing their president Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery from COVID-19.

The US President on Friday took to his social media to announce that himself and the First Lady had contracted the disease.

President Buhari in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, sympathised with them, saying that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and the difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family a speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to the advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.



More on Local

Trafficking Of Nuclear Materials Poses Threat To Int’l Peace, Security – Buhari

School Reopening: Katsina Trains Principals, Teachers On COVID-19 Protocols

Military Kills 312 Bandits, Rescues 91 Kidnapped Victims

NigeriaAt60: Comic Book Launched In Honour Of Tolulope Arotile

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV