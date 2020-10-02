COVID-19: Buhari Wishes US President Trump, Wife Quick Recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the citizens of the United States of America in wishing their president Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery from COVID-19.

The US President on Friday took to his social media to announce that himself and the First Lady had contracted the disease.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

President Buhari in a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, sympathised with them, saying that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and the difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family a speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to the advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.