Air Force Neutralises Terrorists, Destroys More Hideouts In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists’ and destroyed their hideouts at Maima and Tusuye, settlements near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa-Rann axis of Borno State.

According to a statement by Major General Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, John Enenche, the operation was carried out on October 1 Under the subsidiary, Operation Hail Storm 2.

General Enenche explained that the feat was achieved sequel to credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as rendezvous points by the BHTs.

“The ATF dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists”.