Alleged Corruption: Maina’s Trial Stalled, Again

The trial of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform task team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, has again been stalled following his absence from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr Maina on 12 counts of money laundering involving about N2 billion.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang was also absent.

However, Senator Ali Ndume, who guaranteed Maina’s bail and told the court on Friday that he could no longer find the defendant, was present in court.

After waiting for over an hour, lawyers and litigants present in court were told by an official that court will not be sitting as the trial judge was indisposed.

The official later announced that, on the instruction of the judge, all pending cases are to be adjourned till October 6.

Mr Maina’s absence from the court is the fourth in a row since September 29. when his trial was scheduled to resume in the court’s new legal year.