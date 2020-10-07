Budget Presentation Event Will Be Abridged Due To COVID-19 – Senate

The Senate has announced that the budget presentation event will be abridged and last for only one hour.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan made this announcement on Wednesday while giving conditions to guide the budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said because of COVID-19, arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing in the House, and all participants are mandated to wear face masks.

The number of people attending will also be reduced compared to budget presentations done in previous years.

Only ‘key and relevant people’ will be allowed by the Senate to accompany President Buhari to the National Assembly for the event and those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually.

The budget presentation is scheduled to take place on Thursday with President Buhari presenting the 2021 budget at a joint sitting of lawmakers of both chambers.

In a letter read by Lawan on Tuesday at the resumption of plenary, President Buhari has requested the audience of lawmakers in both chambers for the presentation of the budget.

The Senate is expected to consider and pass the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) before President Buhari submits the 2021 budget.