Tinubu Celebrates Fasoranti At 100, Hails Afenifere Leader’s Legacy of Service and Integrity

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

He described him as a symbol of integrity, dedicated service, and principled leadership whose contributions to Nigeria’s political and educational development remain indelible.

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In a personally signed statement commemorating Fasoranti’s centenary on May 11, President Tinubu expressed deep admiration for the nonagenarian’s remarkable life, saying his attainment of 100 years is a moment of national celebration.

“My joy knows no bounds as we witness Pa Reuben Fasoranti, our father, elder statesman, administrator, pro-democracy activist, prominent politician, and foremost Afenifere leader, attain the milestone age of 100 on May 11,” President Tinubu said.

The President noted that Fasoranti’s century-long life has been defined by uncommon sacrifice, moral discipline, and steadfast commitment to noble causes, earning him widespread respect across Nigeria.

“Baba Fasoranti deserves all the encomiums that will come his way on this occasion for his uncommon life of service and immense contributions to this country,” he stated.

He further described the revered Yoruba leader as a model of virtue whose life reflects the ideals of honesty, service, and authentic leadership.

“His life is a metaphor for integrity, honesty, dedicated service to the nation and true leadership,” the President added.

The President highlighted Fasoranti’s strong educational foundation and his enduring impact on the sector, noting that he understood early in life the transformative power of education..

Beyond education, President Tinubu praised Fasoranti’s distinguished political journey, describing him as one of the last surviving disciples of late nationalist icon Obafemi Awolowo and a faithful adherent to the progressive ideals that shaped Yoruba political thought.

He recalled Fasoranti’s role in the defunct Action Group and later in the Unity Party of Nigeria, where he served meritoriously as Commissioner for Finance in old Ondo State between 1979 and 1983.

According to him, Fasoranti’s legacy became even more pronounced during Nigeria’s years under military dictatorship, when he emerged as one of the strongest voices demanding democratic governance and advocating for Yoruba unity and development through Afenifere.

“Pa Fasoranti’s voice became one of the rallying voices against military dictatorship, demanding the return of democracy to the land,” Tinubu said.

He also acknowledged the personal tragedies and political persecution Fasoranti endured, including surviving an assassination attempt during the regime of late military ruler Sani Abacha, as well as the painful loss of his wife and daughter, Funke Olakunrin, who was killed by kidnappers in 2019.

Despite those hardships, the President said Fasoranti has remained resilient and steadfast.

“Pa Fasoranti weathered the storms, and he is soldiering on,” Tinubu noted.

Reflecting on his personal relationship with the elder statesman, Tinubu expressed profound gratitude for Fasoranti’s prayers and unwavering support, particularly during his presidential campaign.

“At the start of my campaign for the presidency, I visited Pa Fasoranti in Akure… Baba prayed for my electoral victory, saying he would live to witness my ascension to the presidency. God answered his prayer through my victory and eventual ascendancy to the top office,” he said.