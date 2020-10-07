Buhari To Zazzau Emir: Treat Your People With Fairness

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, advising him to be the leader of all.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people.”

President Buhari noted that the new emir made history following his emergence as the “first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years.”

While noting that his appointment is well deserved, Buhari asked the new Zazzau monarch to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Bamalli succeeds the late 18th Emir, Shehu Idris who died on September 20, after reigning for 45 years.

His grandfather Emir Dan Sidi, who died in 1920, was the last person from the house to sit on the throne.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.