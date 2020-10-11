LIVE: #EndSARS Protests Continue, Gain Momentum

Many Nigerians have continued to proclaim #EndSars slogans on streets across the country, insisting on the scrapping of an infamous police unit.

The unit at the centre of the storm, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was founded in 1992 to combat cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. But SARS, instead, over time, has gained notoriety for its reckless intimidation of innocent civilians through puerile profiling and wanton abuse of power.

Calls for the unit’s disbandment dates as far back as 2017; while the Federal Government and police chiefs have made several pledges to implement reform, reports of SARS’ brutal activities against civilians have not abated.

The current wave of protest can be traced to October 3, after another report of extra-judicial killing in Delta State (the police have denied any killing took place).

It sparked fresh concerns and anger. Fuelled by this, and the outpouring of tales of traumatic experiences at the hands of officials of the unit, many Nigerians have held protests in many states, including Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Osun, Edo, and Imo.

The protests continued on Saturday as participants dismissed the ban on SARS patrol, announced on Sunday last week, by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asking the IGP to address the excesses of erring officials and “ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.”

Protesting Nigerians say similar promises in the past yielded no change; they want SARS scrapped.

13:01 – Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, says protesters detained yesterday have been released.

I can confirm that, following my instruction to the Commissioner of Police, detained protest organisers have been released from detention.#BuildingOurFutureTogether #ISEYA — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 11, 2020

12:40 – And another in London, the United Kingdom.

12:30 – The protests have spread to the Nigerian embassy in Berlin, Germany.

Nigerians are protesting against Police brutality in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin and kids are here too #Endsars #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/75pf4rVPUH — Mercy (@AbangMercy) October 11, 2020

11:47 – The protesters in Abuja have been dispersed by the police and all entrances to the force headquarters have also been sealed off by the police.

11:43 – According to our correspondent, the police have attacked #EndSARS protesters in Abuja. They are shooting teargas and water.

11:14 – Protesters have gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. The plan, they say, is to make their way to the Force Headquarters to see the Inspector-General of Police.

10:47 – This photo of activist Aisha Yesufu protesting in Abuja has been circulating online since yesterday.

Talk and do, Mama Nigeria. God bless Madam Aisha Yesufu ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/P8DMuyP0gO — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) October 10, 2020

A Petition To The US Government

As the #EndSars movement continues to gain momentum, a petition to the United States government to impose visa restrictions on all Nigerian public office holders and high-ranking police officers has received over 10,000 signatures as of Sunday morning.

