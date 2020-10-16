PHOTOS: #EndSARS Protesters Block Abuja Airport Road

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja have continued their daily protest as they defy the Federal Capital Territory Security committee order, banning street demonstrations within the nation’s capital.

Some of the protesters who converged at the Unity Fountain took their agitations through the streets, blocking the Abuja Airport road.

The protesters are calling for an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Earlier, the protesters took another twist as the Muslim youths observed their Jummat prayers on the road.

This comes 24 hours after the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee directed that all street demonstrations, protests, and processions will not be allowed anywhere within its environs henceforth.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday, the development became necessary due to the dangers posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ogunleye noted that the committee is satisfied with the directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad {ARS} as well as other reforms aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the Nigerian Police.

He added that despite the pronouncement by the IGP scrapping the unit, the #EndSARS protests continued in parts of the FCT, causing inconveniences to law-abiding citizens.

“The security committee has reiterated the commitment of the FCT administration to ensure that all residents are safe, secure, and able to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment”.

