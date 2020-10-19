EndSARS: Govt Secretariat Shut As Protest Hit Multiple Locations In Ibadan

The #EndSARS protesters have occupied various locations and blocked major roads in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.

The protesters who are demanding an end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings on Monday morning blocked the road from the secretariat junction to Agodi, preventing vehicular movement to and from the secretariat.

The gates of the secretariat were shut with civil servants inside to prevent protesters from accessing it.

Other major locations occupied by the protesters include Apata, Challenge, Molete, Akobo, and Government secretariat areas.

Some of the protesters from Akobo end marched through Bashorun, Idi ape, Agodi gate to the secretariat where they cordoned off the adjoining roads.

Some pupils were also seen joining the protest while ladies were not left out.

The protesters have been peaceful so far as they go round the city to register their displeasure at the state of affairs in the country.

Meanwhile, their activities have led to gridlock with vehicular activities obstructed across the city.

The three-week-long #EndSARS protest has held sway in different parts of the country with protesters seeking an end to police brutality among other major reforms in governance.