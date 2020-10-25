Ita-Giwa Goes On Knees, Begs Youths To Stop Destroying Properties In Calabar

Former Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa went on her knees to beg youths to stop the incessant looting of properties in Calabar.

She made the appeal on Saturday in Calabar, admitting that the leaders have failed the youths.

According to the ex-lawmaker, the vandalization and havoc has affected not only the rich but the poor and middle class in the society as both little businesses and jobs have been affected.

“Please my children, we are not oblivious of the fact that we have failed and wrong you, your country Nigeria has failed you, the elders have failed you but please stop the violence,” she said.

Earlier, the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade imposed a 24-hour curfew to curtail the recent violence that has hit some parts of the state.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the curfew takes immediate effect.

The development, he noted, followed the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.

While advising residents of the state to observe the curfew, Ita warned that security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.