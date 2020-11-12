Advertisement

Obaseki, Deputy Sworn-In For Second Term

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2020
Godwin Obaseki during his swearing-in as the governor of Edo State on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

 

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, have been sworn in for a second term in office.

The inauguration event was held on Thursday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

Philip Shaibu during his swearing-in as the deputy governor of Edo State on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

 

Dignitaries in attendance include governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; among others.

READ ALSO: Move To Scrap Ex-Governors, Deputies’ Pension Is ‘Bold And Courageous’ – Tinubu

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus was also present at the event with some other leaders of the party.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday, September 20.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.



More on Headlines

Ex-Ghana President, Jerry Rawlings, Dies At 73

FG On Course To Have Budget Passed Before 2021, Says DG Budget Office

Maraba Residents Protest Against Poor Electricity, Over Billing

31 Vehicles Forfeited To Lagos Govt, 43 Motorists Fined For Traffic Offences

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV