Bello Confident APC Will Retain Presidency, Says Party Touching Lives, Developing Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says the development strides of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is enough for the party to retain the presidential seat in 2023.

“APC has come to stay. We are developing the country, the people are happy with our programmes, we are touching lives and we are securing the nation,” the governor said when he appeared as a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He added: “Why won’t they (Nigerians) give us a chance once again to continue to produce the president of this country? APC by the grace of God will produce the next president and sweep across the legislative houses and the governorship across the country.”

READ MORE: ‘We Won’t Defect To APC,’ Ebonyi PDP Federal Lawmakers React To Umahi’s Defection

While the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the Presidency of political scavenging in the wake of the defection by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Bello sees the party as no match for the APC.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Gone Party?

The PDP, he argued, is building castles in the air and does not have what it takes to contend with the ruling party.

READ MORE: One PDP Governor Will Leave The Party, Says Wike

“APC is a party of the people, for the grassroots. You can see the exodus. I don’t know what is giving them (PDP) that confidence,” the governor added. “Even though power belongs to God and God gives power to who He wills, at this stage, I can assure you that PDP is gone and is going and going.”

‘Nine To Go’

Bello claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and eight more governors from the PDP would soon join his party, saying that Umahi’s defection was a testimony of the progress in the ruling party.

“I said it long ago, not today when the party (PDP) was going through some challenges; I did say that there are 10 governors from the opposition parties that will join APC.

“We have seen one; one that is even as equal as 10, he has joined us, nine to go. Just mark my words; I don’t lie, I will never lie, and I will never deceive anybody,” the Kogi governor stressed.