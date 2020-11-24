Gombe House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba has been impeached.

He was impeached by 16 out of the 24 members of the House.

The proceedings which led to his impeachment was presided over by Deputy Speaker, Siddi Buba, representing Kwami West constituency.

Since the impeachment, a new Speaker, Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewol has been elected.

Luggerewol is representing Akko Central constituency at the Assembly. He was elected by 15 members of the Assembly and has been sworn-in.

Similarly, the leader of the House Samuel Marcus representing Pero-Chonge has also been impeached and replaced with Yarima Ladan Gaule of Kaltungo East constituency.

– Change Of Leadership –

The impeachment of the Speaker signifies a change of leadership in Gombe Assembly.

The majority leader, Samuel Markus, and Deputy Chief Whip Yahaya Kaka were also removed.

The Members cited the loss of confidence and the inability of the past leadership amongst the reasons for the change and assured the state government of its cooperation.

The members choose a new set of members as its leaders with Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo as the new speaker, Ladan Yerima as the new deputy chief whip.

This recent change in leadership of the House comes barely a year after the deputy speaker was removed.

The majority of members of the Gombe House of Assembly are political members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They said the changed in leadership was conducted to restore sanity to the House.

The change is coming ahead of the state government’s 2021 budget presentation set to hold soon.