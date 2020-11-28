Airstrikes Decimate Terrorists Hideout In Borno, Says Military

The military on Saturday said it has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts.

According to a statement signed by spokesman John Enenche, the airstrikes were carried out on Friday by a new subsidiary operation of Operation Lafiya Dole tagged ‘Wutar Kabir II’.

The airstrikes, the military said, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions had confirmed the terrorist’s location.

“The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Ngwuri Gana, along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis, as well as at Tumbuma Baba on the fringes of Lake Chad, both in the Northern part of Borno State,” the military’s statement said.

“The coordinated attacks launched by the Air Task Force, employing an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulted in the destruction of some of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.”