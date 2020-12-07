Advertisement

Buhari To Honour Reps Invite, Address NASS Joint Session On Thursday

Channels Television  
Updated December 7, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly.

This is according to the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie.

Ms Onochie disclosed this on Monday, via her official Twitter handle.

READ ALSO: Govt. To Deal Decisively With ‘Any Act Of Hooliganism’ In Protests – Buhari

“FireFLASHFire, FireFLASHFire President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday 10th December 2020,” the president’s aide stated.

This is coming a few days after the House of Representatives said Buhari would appear before the House.

A spokesperson for the Green Chamber, Ben Kalu had disclosed this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly.



