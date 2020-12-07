Edo Election: Tribunal Hears Five Petitions Against Obaseki’s Victory

Ten weeks after the conduct of the Edo State governorship election, hearing of petitions has commenced at the State High Court in Benin City.

During Monday’s sitting, five petitions filed challenging the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election were listed.

They are Action Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Iboi; the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Emmanuel Iboi vs INEC, PDP, Godwin Obaseki, APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Others include the Allied Peoples’ Movement vs. INEC, PDP, Godwin Obaseki and Philip Shaibu; Agol Ebun Tracy vs. INEC, PDP and Godwin Obaseki; Action Peoples Party vs. Godwin Obaseki, PDP and INEC and the Action Alliance and Another vs. Godwin Obaseki, PDP and INEC.

After the announcement of appearances, the counsel to the first respondent, INEC, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) informed the Tribunal that they had filed a total of three processes.

They include: Motion on Notice dated 13th November 2020 and filed on the 20th of November, First Respondent Reply on Point of Law and Reply to Counter Affidavit of Fourth Respondent, APC.

In reaction to the motion on notice, the petitioners filed a counter-affidavit together with a written address in opposition on November 28.

The counsel to the 2nd respondent, the PDP, Adetunji Oyeyipo, SAN, told the tribunal that they filed an application dated 11th November 2020 and subsequently filed two fresh applications today.

The fresh applications seek the striking out of the names of the 4th and 5th respondents as respondents to the petition while the second application seeks an order striking out paragraph 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of the petition.

He also sought to withdraw the first application and substitute with the one filed this morning.

The counsel to the petitioners, Ikhide Ehighelua did not object to the withdrawal of the application as sought by the counsel to the second respondent but informed the tribunal that he was served the fresh processes only this morning.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Abdulrazak Abdulkareem struck out the second respondent’s application which he had applied to withdraw.