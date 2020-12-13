Sanwo-Olu Commences COVID-19 Treatment

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is now undergoing treatment, following the PCR test confirming that he has contacted COVID-19.

The governor who is said to have contracted the virus following contact with an infected aide is now being tended to at his home.

Revealing this on Saturday, the Honourable Commissioner for Health of Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi said the governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored by the very experienced State COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

Professor Abayomi stressed that Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest, adding that the experts are confident that the governor will recover quickly and clear the virus.

The commissioner said the government is seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters within Lagos.

He advised all residents and visitors to strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

According to him, the festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if people are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travellers.

He said all inbound travelers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on day 7 of arrival in Nigeria.

“Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions.

“The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully re-open the economy, must not be reversed,” Professor Abayomi stated.

He warned that no one is immune to the virus, adding that COVID-19 is certainly still circulating in the community.

The commissioner urged everyone to join in praying and wishing the Incident Commander of the Lagos State COVID-19 response Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu a speedy recovery so he can return to normal duties as soon as possible.