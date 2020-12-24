PTF Insists 12am-4am Curfew Remains, Announces New COVID-19 Protocols

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has insisted that the 12am-4am curfew remains in force amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Dr Sani Aliyu, who is the National Coordinator of the PTF, stated this on Thursday while briefing reporters in Abuja.

He also announced new protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the closure of bars and clubs in various parts of the country.

The PTF coordinator called on the security agencies to enforce the protocols on the use of face masks and physical distancing.

He echoed the directive that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below should work from home and asked the permanent secretaries in the respective ministries to enforce the order.

