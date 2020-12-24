VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19, Steps Out Of Isolation

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has recovered from COVID-19 and eventually stepped out of isolation.

This was announced on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile via his Twitter handle.

Akosile in his tweet shared a video of the governor outside the Marina House, waving in excitement as he steps out of isolation.

BREAKING NEWS: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. @jidesanwoolu test negative to #COVID19. Now out of isolation. pic.twitter.com/OUMqb6lWQT — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile1) December 24, 2020

The governor addressing journalists described his bout with the virus as moderate. He reiterated the need to observe the laid-out COVID-19 preventive measures and submit to a test as soon as symptoms appear.

Sanwo-Olu advised all establishments to adopt a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy adding that he will bring the full weight of the law to bear on those found flouting COVID-19 rules.

The state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, had earlier on December 12 announced that the governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to follow…