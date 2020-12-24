Advertisement

VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Recovers From COVID-19, Steps Out Of Isolation

Channels Television  
Updated December 24, 2020
A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

 

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has recovered from COVID-19 and eventually stepped out of isolation.

This was announced on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile via his Twitter handle.

Akosile in his tweet shared a video of the governor outside the Marina House, waving in excitement as he steps out of isolation.

 

The governor addressing journalists described his bout with the virus as moderate. He reiterated the need to observe the laid-out COVID-19 preventive measures and submit to a test as soon as symptoms appear.

Sanwo-Olu advised all establishments to adopt a ‘no mask, no entry’ policy adding that he will bring the full weight of the law to bear on those found flouting COVID-19 rules.

The state Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, had earlier on December 12 announced that the governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to follow…



