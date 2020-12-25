Advertisement

Nollywood Movie Producer, Chico Ejiro is Dead

Updated December 25, 2020
Veteran Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro is dead.

He died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure. He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

His remains have been deposited at the morgue.

Born Chico Maziakpono in Isoko, Delta State, Ejiro is a movie director, screenwriter, and producer.

Prior to his death, he held the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of released movies. He says he has produced and directed over 85 movies in his career in the span of three decades.

Ejiro who studied Agriculture in school was drawn into video production because Nigerians would not buy blank video cassettes.

The filmmaker is the younger brother of veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro. He is married to Joy Ejiro and they have four children.

 



