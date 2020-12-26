Police Arrest Three Suspected Traffic Robbers In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has intensified its strategies to curb crimes and criminality, particularly traffic robbery in its bid to ensure hitch-free celebrations across the state.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of three suspected traffic robbers at the Agidingbi area.

He explained that the suspects were apprehended at about 11:30pm on Tuesday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja.

“The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere, and Ogudu,” the statement said.

The suspects are Damola Ajewole – 17, Omotosho Seyi – 19, and Olanrewaju Sunday – 23, and their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti in Yaba for proper investigation.