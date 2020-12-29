CAN Condemns Kidnap Of Imo Catholic Bishop, Seeks Immediate Release

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the kidnap of the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe by gunmen.

Chikwe was abducted on Sunday night, along with his driver, at the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by CAN’s Chairman in Imo State, Revd. Eches Divine Eches, the association described the cleric’s abduction as the height of wickedness, calling on the police authorities to immediately rescue the victims.

“The development is what I describe as the height of wickedness against the Church. I have already reached out to the Imo State Police Commissioner to fish out the perpetrators of this wicked act even as I will reach out to the State Government to ensure our Bishop’s safety,” the statement partly read.

CAN also sympathised with the Archbishop of Owerri, Archbishop Anthony Obinna on the abduction of the cleric, assuring the catholic community of the association’s support and prayers.

While noting that the abducted cleric has been discharging is duties diligently upon assuming office in 2019, the group wondered why he would be the target of kidnap.

Not many people understand that as clerics, we are called to a life of prayers and supplications for them and the nation, a duty we have diligently discharged.

“Your Grace Sir, our prayers are with you and the Catholic Church as this is an injury on the entire Christian community in Imo State.

“I know that Rt Rev Chikwe since his assumption as the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop Of Owerri has discharged his duties quietly and without malice, which leaves one wondering why he is a target of kidnap.

“Surely the good Lord will continue to protect us all and bring back the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop Of Owerri, Rt Rev Moses Chikwe safe and sound,” Eches added.