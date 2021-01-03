Lagos Govt Asks Civil Servants To Work From Home For Another Two Weeks

The Lagos State government has directed all public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to continue working from home for another two weeks.

It explained that the extension order to the workers who were expected to resume on Monday followed the increase in recorded cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the workers would now resume on January 18, 2021, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, revealed in a statement on Sunday.

Noting that essential duty staff and first responders were excluded from the directive, he urged all the public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.