Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 90,000 As NCDC Confirms Nine More Deaths

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated January 4, 2021
Nigeria has continued to record higher cases of coronavirus across various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the nation’s tally topped 90,000 on Sunday.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 917 new infections and nine more deaths in its latest report on the outbreak.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the nation’s capital – Abuja.

Of the cases, the FCT and Lagos reported more than 200 infections, while the remaining states except Kaduna recorded less than 100 cases.

Abuja has 222, Lagos reported 214, Kaduna recorded 119, Plateau has 92, Nasarawa got 50, Oyo reported 41, and Adamawa has 33 more cases.

Others are Ondo – 32, Abia – 28, Ogun – 19, Rivers – 17, Kano – 16, Yobe – 14, Edo – eight, Anambra – six, Ekiti – five, and Jigawa – one.

While the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 is 90,080, 75,044 people have been discharged and 1,311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

According to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, a total of 33 people lost the battle to COVID-19 in the last one week.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos31,3214,27926,795247
FCT12,0834,3917,588104
Kaduna5,4476864,70853
Plateau4,9973934,56044
Oyo4,0355813,40252
Rivers3,5722993,20964
Edo2,888902,681117
Ogun2,5522262,29234
Kano2,3243261,93068
Delta1,888991,73752
Ondo1,843391,76341
Katsina1,6361801,42927
Kwara1,4142891,09431
Enugu1,382131,34821
Gombe1,3383001,00137
Ebonyi1,097-51,07230
Abia1,0285096810
Bauchi1,02014386017
Osun1,0193096524
Nasarawa89856032513
Borno7962273836
Imo7663272212
Benue5325246911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom437433859
Adamawa42416123825
Niger4178432013
Ekiti415143956
Jigawa4072836811
Sokoto3809227018
Anambra3283427420
Taraba217231877
Yobe201491448
Kebbi173201449
Cross River169015712
Zamfara11225825
Kogi5032


