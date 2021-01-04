Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 90,000 As NCDC Confirms Nine More Deaths

Nigeria has continued to record higher cases of coronavirus across various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the nation’s tally topped 90,000 on Sunday.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 917 new infections and nine more deaths in its latest report on the outbreak.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the nation’s capital – Abuja.

Of the cases, the FCT and Lagos reported more than 200 infections, while the remaining states except Kaduna recorded less than 100 cases.

Abuja has 222, Lagos reported 214, Kaduna recorded 119, Plateau has 92, Nasarawa got 50, Oyo reported 41, and Adamawa has 33 more cases.

Others are Ondo – 32, Abia – 28, Ogun – 19, Rivers – 17, Kano – 16, Yobe – 14, Edo – eight, Anambra – six, Ekiti – five, and Jigawa – one.

917 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-222

Lagos-214

Kaduna-119

Plateau-92

Nasarawa-50

Oyo-41

Adamawa-33

Ondo-32

Abia-28

Ogun-19

Rivers-17

Kano-16

Yobe-14

Edo-8

Anambra-6

Ekiti-5

Jigawa-1 90,080 confirmed

75,044 discharged

1,311 deaths pic.twitter.com/7MmPvBIwNL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 3, 2021

While the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 is 90,080, 75,044 people have been discharged and 1,311 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

According to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, a total of 33 people lost the battle to COVID-19 in the last one week.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, disclosed this when he featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below: