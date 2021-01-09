Advertisement

COVID-19: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

Channels Television  
Updated January 9, 2021

 

Reddington Hospital has commissioned a new armoured shield Isolation Centre in Lagos, as part of efforts to boost the fight against COVID-19.

“The centre we are commissioning today complements our pre-existing centre in Ikeja for which demand, unfortunately, has significantly outstripped supply,” Olatunde Lalude, Chief of Surgery and Group MD, Reddington Hospital said at the launch.

“We have certainly felt the impact of the second wave of  COVID-19 and it has become clear that we needed to respond in some way to supplement the current capacity in Lagos state.”



More on Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Receive COVID-19 Vaccine As UK Cases Surpass Three Million

Pope Francis To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

COVID-19: US Posts Record Daily Cases As Millions In Asia Enter Fresh Lockdowns

COVID-19: UK Posts Record 1,325 Deaths In 24 Hours

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV