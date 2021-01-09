COVID-19: Reddington Hospital Launches Armoured Shield Isolation Centre

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reddington Hospital has commissioned a new armoured shield Isolation Centre in Lagos, as part of efforts to boost the fight against COVID-19.

“The centre we are commissioning today complements our pre-existing centre in Ikeja for which demand, unfortunately, has significantly outstripped supply,” Olatunde Lalude, Chief of Surgery and Group MD, Reddington Hospital said at the launch.

“We have certainly felt the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and it has become clear that we needed to respond in some way to supplement the current capacity in Lagos state.”