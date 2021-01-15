Public, Private Schools To Resume In Lagos On January 18 – Govt

The Lagos state government on Friday reiterated that public and private schools below tertiary level are to resume on Monday.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Head of Public Affairs at the state’s Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.

“This affirmation was made today by the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo while noting that this is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders,” the statement said.

“Welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, Adefisayo urges students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitizers, thermometers and other essential items in public and private schools across the State. She stressed that washing of hands, wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

“She however reiterated her earlier advice that all schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption. She further disclosed that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the State’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.”

Lagos state is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 37,000 cases recorded as of Friday evening.

More than 240 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the disease in the state.