Wike Urges FG To Change Service Chiefs, Seek Help To End Insecurity

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has joined other stakeholders to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to change the current service chiefs in order to end insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.

Governor Wike made the appeal on Friday during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Government House Port Harcourt, after the traditional parade at the Isaac Boro Park.

He said the Federal Government must end the killings in the country in the shortest possible time, stressing that changing the service chiefs will allow for the introduction of new strategies to fight the insurgents and bandits.

He also urged the government to stop pretending and seek external help to effectively fight the insurgents.

Governor Wike equally restated his commitment to improving the welfare of legionnaires and families of fallen heroes and urged other governments in the country to do so.