Abducted Petroleum Dealer In Ekiti State Regains Freedom

A popular Petroleum Dealer who was abducted in Ekiti State one week ago, has been released.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu confirmed to Channels Television that Suleiman Akinbami was released Sunday afternoon somewhere in the neighboring Kogi State.

Abutu attributes the release of the abductee to an intensive manhunt for the syndicate by officers of the Command.

The Police assured that the fight against crimes and criminal elements in the state will be sustained and strengthened.