COVID-19: Ondo Govt To Enforce No Mask, No Entry Policy

As part of measures put in place to contain the second wave of COVID-19 in Ondo State, the state government has declared that henceforth, only persons wearing face masks will be allowed entry into all government offices in the state.

The special adviser on health to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, announced this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen at the cocoa conference hall of the governor’s office.

Adeyeye expressed concerns that a larger percentage of people in the state are not complying with the simple precautionary measures against the virus, noting that government will begin to enforce the measures.

Read Also: Nigeria Records 1,617 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 More Deaths

He noted that large gatherings should be avoided, adding that if there must be any gathering, everyone must use the face mask and also ensure that social distance is kept.

Speaking about the issue of insecurity, the Commissioner for Local Government and chieftaincy affairs, Omolola Fagbemi re-emphasised the one-week ultimatum given by the government to all the herdsmen illegally occupying the state’s forests.