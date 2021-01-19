Edo Gov Election: Hearing Of Petitions Against Obaseki, Others Continues

The hearing of the petitioner’s case in the Action Democratic Party and Emmanuel Iboi against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, continued on Tuesday before the Edo governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Benin City the Edo State capital.

The tribunal admitted in evidence, an affidavit of correction of date of birth and statutory declaration of date of birth of Iboi Emmanuel both dated June 18, 2019.

Also in another petition which the Action Peoples Party (APP) filed against Godwin Obaseki, the PDP and INEC, the first respondent opened his defence, calling one witness through whom some documents were tendered and admitted in evidence.

The witness, a legal practitioner, Mr. Charity Iguodala Aiguobarueghian was also cross-examined by the counsel to the 2nd and 3rd respondents, as well as the counsel to the petitioner.

The petitioner’s counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu who had closed his case on January 15, also today sought via an exparte application, the tribunal’s assistance in securing the attendance of the chairman of INEC at the tribunal.

This application was not granted as the tribunal ruled that he had closed his case and did not apply to set that closing aside.