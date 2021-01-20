Advertisement

‘This Is Democracy’s Day’ Says Biden

Channels Television  
Updated January 20, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. – Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the US. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

 

US President Joe Biden called for “unity” moments after his inauguration in Washington on Wednesday, warning of the challenges ahead as he takes on multiple crises.

“This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope,” he said on the steps of the US Capitol after his swearing-in.

But as the US confronts the deadly coronavirus and deep political divisions he warned that to overcome its challenges will require “so much more than words, it will require the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity.”



More on World News

Trump Arrives At Home In Mar-a-Lago

Kamala Harris Sworn In As US Vice President

Biden Begins Inauguration, Vowing ‘New Day’

Biden Arrives At US Capitol For Inauguration As 46th President

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV