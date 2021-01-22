Schools In Edo To Resume February 1

The Edo State COVID-19 response team has announced that schools in the state will now resume on February 1.

The permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The minister noted that Federal schools in the state that have resumed will be subjected to compulsory testing before being allowed to continue.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 response team also raised concerns over false information being provided by some residents during testing, saying it has made it difficult to reach infected persons and on time.