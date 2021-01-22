Advertisement

Schools In Edo To Resume February 1

Channels Television  
Updated January 22, 2021

 

The Edo State COVID-19 response team has announced that schools in the state will now resume on February 1.

The permanent secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The minister noted that Federal schools in the state that have resumed will be subjected to compulsory testing before being allowed to continue.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 response team also raised concerns over false information being provided by some residents during testing, saying it has made it difficult to reach infected persons and on time.



More on Local

Abacha Loot: Supreme Court Declines Family’s Request To Access Frozen Foreign Accounts

SSANU, NASU To Commence Indefinite Strike On February 5

COVID-19: IMN Demands Immediate Release of El-Zakzaky, Wife From Detention

Police Brutality: Osun Panel Summons Director Of Public Prosecution

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV