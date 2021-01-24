COVID19: Tertiary Institutions In Kaduna To Reopen January 25

The Kaduna State Government has approved January 25 as the resumption date for all tertiary institutions across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the permanent secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Phoebe Yayi.

“Unscheduled monitoring visits to schools across the state will be conducted by a Task Force Team to ensure continuous compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines,” the statement read.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Education wishes to express its profound appreciation for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in ensuring the containment of pandemic in the State.”

Yayi explained that the approval came after an Assessment Team had gone round all tertiary institutions in Kaduna State to ensure their level of preparedness and plans for reopening are in full compliance with the State COVID-19 preventive protocols and for safe learning environments against the pandemic.

She advised the management of all tertiary institutions to therefore ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines and protocols put in place by the state government which includes the compulsory wearing of facemasks by students, academic and non-academic staff in all the schools; temperature checks, and washing facilities situated at strategic locations, with constant water supply or the use of sanitizers; others include avoiding overcrowding both in class size and hostel occupancy; and the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases.

Accordingly, all the measures which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place must be sustained as any lapse or bridge will lead to the closure of the erring Institution without notice.

The statement further said that resumption by all tertiary institutions will be in phases as provided by the schools and according to their academic levels and subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.