Gunmen Kill Five In Fresh Niger Attack

At least five persons have been killed by bandits in Kaffin-Koro and adjoining villages in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Not less than ten persons were also said to have been injured by the gunmen.

Villages attacked include, Kubi, Kudami, Abolo, Gwajau and Zonkolo respectively.

A resident of Kaffin-Koro, Ishaya Azaido revealed that the attackers stormed the villages on Saturday night and started attacking the villagers up until Sunday morning.

He said the bandits numbering about 50 came on motorcycles heavily armed.

Also, confirming the attack to Channels Television, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District where the attacks took place, Mohammed Sani Musa said the attackers rustled over one thousand cattle.

The lawmaker condemned the criminal act, which according to him had affected the development of the senatorial district.

Musa decried the fact that the people in the senatorial district can no longer go to their farms for fear of the unknown, a development which he noted has led to hunger and starvation in the area.

Four of the injured victims have been referred to IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna while others are currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Kaffin-Koro.

As of the time of filing the report, the Niger State Police Command has yet to issue any statement on the attacks.

Neither could the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abiodun Wasiu nor the Commissioner of Police be reached on phone.

The latest attack comes barely a week after a Catholic priest, Father John Gbakaan was killed by gunmen along Lambata-Lapai road in Gurara local government area of the state.

The State Governor, Abubakar Bello reacting to the killing of the priest had promised to bring the perpetrators to book before this latest attacks took place.

Since the renewed banditry attacks in the state, scores of people mostly rural dwellers have been killed.

Between January and December 2020 at least fifty persons were reportedly killed, and over one hundred persons abducted.