PDP Demands Immediate Probe Of Former Service Chiefs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate probe into the tenure of the former service chiefs to unravel the circumstances behind the security lapses and compromises in the country during their tenure.

The PDP is also demanding a probe into an accusation of their involvement in the alleged looting of funds meant for the equipping and welfare of troops in the frontlines.

“The PDP demands an immediate inquest into the tenure of the last service chiefs to unravel the circumstances behind the security lapses and compromises as well as accusation of involvement in the alleged looting of funds meant for the equipping and welfare of our troops in the front,” a statement signed on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said.

“Our party insists that such must be the sure step towards sanitizing the security architecture as well as lifting the morale of those in the front lines risking their lives for the security of our nation”.

The party’s comments come hours after President Muhamadu Buhari appointed new service chiefs, following the resignation of the former ones.

Speaking further, the PDP described the appointment of the new service chiefs as rather late in the day, when much harm had already been done to our national security.

The move also follows numerous calls for their sack over the increasing insecurity in the country.

According to the PDP it only proves that President Buhari is a leader who has always refused to heed to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians.

They also blamed the President for the state of insecurity in the country, saying that if he had acted sooner, “the security situation in the country would not have degenerated to this abysmal level”.

But according to his media aide, Femi Adesina, who was a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today, the move is coming at this time because the President considers it the best time to rejig the country’s security system.

The PDP, however, said they were hopeful that the new service chiefs will brace up to the challenges of the nation and “note that their appointment at this time, more than at any other point in our national history, demands a huge sense of commitment, responsibility and determination to secure our nation and restore peace, order and national cohesiveness in our polity.

“Our party urges the new service chiefs to take urgent steps to restore professionalism, boost the morale of our troops and ensure not to fall into the indolence, corruption, recklessness, abuse of process and partisanship that characterized the tenure of the last service chiefs.

“The new commanders must note that Nigerians are looking up to them as professionals to remove terrorists, bandits and other outlaws ravaging our nation from our landscape,” the statement read in part.