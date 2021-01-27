Kwara’s Pioneer Grand Khadi, Justice Orire, Dies At 87

The pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdkadri Orire is dead.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 87.

In a condolence message, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the late jurist as an exemplary leader who distinguished himself as an erudite legal scholar, researcher, Muslim community leader, and development activist.

“Today, our state lost of one of its finest jurists, a founding father, and indeed a national statesman, retired Justice Abdul Kadir Orire (CON), who was the pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal between 1975 and 1999. He died at the ripe age of 87.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah who is the giver and taker of life, I join all our people in Ilorin and across Kwara and Kogi States to mourn the passing of this exemplary leader who distinguished himself as an erudite legal scholar, His roles in the founding of the University of Ilorin and other great institutions stand tall for posterity. Baba would be sorely missed!,” AbdulRazaq said in the statement.

The governor also commiserated with Mai Martaba the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), and the entire state on what he described as a “sad yet inevitable development.”

“My special commiseration goes to the immediate and extended family of Justice Orire who would carry on the great legacies of the great Islamic leader and jurist,” he added.

In the same vein, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Ibrahim Sulugambari described the deceased as a committed elder stateman who contributed immensely to the propagation of Islam.

