Police Nab Middle-Aged Man For Allegedly Killing Wife And Child In Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested one Chukwuemeka Obijofa of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo LGA.

The 28-year-old was arrested by officers attached to Ozubulu Police Station, for allegedly attacking and killing his wife and child.

The victims Mrs. Chisom Chukwuemeka, ‘f’, aged 26 years, and Amanda Chukwuemeka, ‘m’, aged 4 years, were attacked by Obijiofa who is said to have run amok following a yet to be ascertained circumstance.

Police authorities say Obijiofor killed his wife and child by hitting them on their heads with a shovel.

The suspect equally used the same object and wounded a vigilante man who tried to rescue the victims.

Officers who first arrived at the scene of the incident rushed the victims to a hospital in Ozubulu for medical attention, but the two victims were certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

According to a police report, the wounded vigilante is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for the discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.