Premier League Title Challenge Not Realistic, Tuchel Admits

Chelsea’s new boss, Thomas Tuchel has admitted it is not realistic for the London side to challenge for the Premier League title this season, a few days after he took the reins at Stamford Bridge.

“If you are signing for Chelsea you are signing for the hunger of titles,” he noted during his unveiling to the press on Thursday. “You are signing for being competitive in every competition you play. I’m totally aware of that.

“I am here to challenge for every trophy we play for. Realistically this year it is the Champions League and the FA Cup, to speak now about the Premier League title is not realistic.”

Winning DNA

The former Paris Saint-German (PSG) coach who became the 13th Chelsea manager of owner Roman Abramovich’s 17-year reign, however, said it is in the club’s DNA to win trophies.

“The club makes this very clear in the end — at Chelsea, it is about results,” the 47-year-old who took PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season, added.

“It is about results for us as managers. We always try to bring in performance, to improve players, increase their value but I’m very realistic, I’m in a club whose DNA it is to win and go for trophies.”

Although a host of coaches were touted to be keen on the Chelsea job following the sack of club legend, Frank Lampard earlier in the week, Tuchel who himself got the hammer at the Parc des Princes last term, admitted it was an easy decision to take up the Chelsea offer.

“It felt like we should absolutely not miss the chance to be part of the Chelsea family and to compete for titles with the best managers and the best teams,” added the German whose men were held to a barren draw in his first game in charge of the Premier League outfit. “It was a pretty easy choice.”