APC Flags Off National Membership Registration Exercise In Daura, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off its nationwide membership registration, update, and revalidation exercise in Daura, Katsina State with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

The flag off paves the way for a stakeholder meeting on Monday, February 1; training of state and local government supervisors on Tuesday, February 2; and training of ward supervisors on Wednesday, February 3; while polling unit supervisors will receive their training on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the distribution of registration materials and other consumables to registration centers nationwide is ongoing and will end on Monday, February 8.

READ ALSO: President Buhari Arrives In Daura For APC Membership Registration

The consideration of appeals and complaints from the registration exercise will hold between February 28 and March 5 while the party will display its membership register at all party wards and local government offices between 6th and 9th of March, 2021.

The national registration committee, led by Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello will be submitting final reports for the consideration of the party’s caretaker/extra-ordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) between 10th – 15th March, 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Friday arrived in Katsina State to attend the APC Membership Registration in his hometown, Daura.