EFCC Arrests 10 Students For Cyber Crimes In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on January 29, 2021, arrested 10 suspects over cyber crimes popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

They were arrested at their Academy in the Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery.

The suspects aged between 20 and 30 years, are Sixtus Jude, Moses Samuel, Isalan Johnny, Dapet Nimshak, Samuel Ogboche, Victor Samuel, Victor Asuquo, Ibrahim Yunusa, Yahaya Usman, and Chijoke Ikwuoha.

They were allegedly arrested with different incriminating items.

The promoter of the Academy is however on the run, and the EFCC says investigations showed that the sponsor recruits and trains young individuals who show interest in internet fraud.

“The sponsor gets his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also serves as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects,” the antigraft agency’s statement partially read.

The EFCC says the suspects will be prosecuted when an investigation is completed.